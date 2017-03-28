What We Can Learn From Jay Cutler’s Bare Ass

Jay Cutler’s football career may have finally sunk after 11 years as the NFL’s most lackluster quarterback of all time, but there are some other things his ass can teach us about sinking ships…

Did you know that the 4th smokestack on the Titanic was actually a dummy, used solely for ventilation?

The car in James Cameron’s movie that Jack and Rose had sex in was a replica of a 1912 Renault Town Car owned by William Carter. He survived the sinking. The car did not.

Captain Edward Smith had been at sea for over 50 years and was the most senior commander of the White Star Line. It had become a tradition for him to take out new ships on their maiden voyage. He was only going to take Titanic to NYC and back, then retire…

The lights of the Titanic stayed on until about two and a half minutes before the ship sank at 2:20 A.M. The ship broke in half under total darkness, but no one knew this until it was discovered in 1986.

Neat, right? You come to check out a picture of this guys chiseled cheeks and leave with a couple new trivia facts about the Titanic. It’s like putting bacon over broccoli… sort of…