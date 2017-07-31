What is Jackie Cruz from OITNB Doing Here?
Also…
Didn’t Man In The High Castle receive the same kind of backlash as Confederate when it was announced? I’m not in support of it, I’m just sayin’… [LaineyGossip]
Chris Christie almost shared his nachos with a Cubbies fan who told him he “sucked”. [Dlisted]
After 10 days Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci has left The White House solidifying the fact that D.C. has 10 times juicier gossip than Hollywood right now. [TMZ]
Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) got a half-assed backstory in the new Star Wars movie. [Egotastic]
So an airline worker punched a guy holding a baby in the face… after he was clearly being a dick… this one’s tough- but I guess the baby takes precedent. [Newser]
A take on the complicated relationship between Paris Jackson and Macaulay Culkin. [WWTDD]
Bella Thorne in a bathtub full of jello or kool-aid or something? [HollywoodTuna]
Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet once worked as a dorky young security guard for the Dark Lord of Cowboy Hats himself, Garth Brooks. [PageSix]
This… this isn’t Kris Jenner? What kind of black magic is this? [CelebSlam]
Scott Disick… still drunk. [CeleBuzz]
