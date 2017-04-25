We All Wish Kirby Jenner Was Real

kirbyjenner
CREDIT: kirbyjenner/Instagram

Meet Kirby Jenner, the lost Kardashian brother who never makes it into photos… until now.


Goddamn, I wish this guy was real. He’d might be able to squeeze a single inkling of respect juice out of me for that family if he was actually part of their bloodline. Sadly, the Kult of Kardashian does not have a mustachioed meta-bro that remains hidden in the shadows of their giant asses…


Kirby is an LA-based Photoshop master who will probably win an assload of awards for this “long lost Jenner project”. I highly reccomend checking out his Instagram/Twitter, because it’s fucking gold.

