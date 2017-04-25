We All Wish Kirby Jenner Was Real

Meet Kirby Jenner, the lost Kardashian brother who never makes it into photos… until now.

Found this coat sitting next to a dumpster behind an @Arbys and yelled “DIBS” so loud that I lost my voice for like 3 whole days haha!! Sometimes fashion is just MEANT to happen… Plus now me and Kendall look like chill AF bears LOL!!! #JustInTime4SnowDogs2Premiere #Sundance #Squad A post shared by Kirby Jenner (@kirbyjenner) on Jan 31, 2017 at 8:57am PST



Goddamn, I wish this guy was real. He’d might be able to squeeze a single inkling of respect juice out of me for that family if he was actually part of their bloodline. Sadly, the Kult of Kardashian does not have a mustachioed meta-bro that remains hidden in the shadows of their giant asses…

Throwback to when @kourtneykardash pounded 16 #Redbull and picked me up like a baby!! Even tho my bones are hollow she’s still strong af pic.twitter.com/LOiBJRWA8t — Kirby Jenner (@KirbyJenner) October 10, 2016



Kirby is an LA-based Photoshop master who will probably win an assload of awards for this “long lost Jenner project”. I highly reccomend checking out his Instagram/Twitter, because it’s fucking gold.