We All Wish Kirby Jenner Was Real
Meet Kirby Jenner, the lost Kardashian brother who never makes it into photos… until now.
Goddamn, I wish this guy was real. He’d might be able to squeeze a single inkling of respect juice out of me for that family if he was actually part of their bloodline. Sadly, the Kult of Kardashian does not have a mustachioed meta-bro that remains hidden in the shadows of their giant asses…
Throwback to when @kourtneykardash pounded 16 #Redbull and picked me up like a baby!! Even tho my bones are hollow she’s still strong af pic.twitter.com/LOiBJRWA8t
— Kirby Jenner (@KirbyJenner) October 10, 2016
Kirby is an LA-based Photoshop master who will probably win an assload of awards for this “long lost Jenner project”. I highly reccomend checking out his Instagram/Twitter, because it’s fucking gold.