Video of A Porn Star Getting Bit By A Shark

What the actual fuck is going on in this country? Has porn become so blindly powerful and exploitive that they can just toss a pair of giant tits into shark cage made of K’Nex and say, “alright, toots! We tossed in some chum, now jiggle them boobies!” and the ad revenue starts pouring in?

Leave it to CamSoda, which I guess is the SPIKE TV of the livecam world, to go for a publicity stunt to Trump them all. This is the same company that tried to pay Ken Bone $100,000 to show America his cock, which is a visual we don’t ever need to see. Lucky for us, Ken kept his bone-zone private and the image Ken Bone’s dick shall forever remain in our hearts and minds as a perfectly balanced ratio of girth and hang time… kind of like Bigfoot.

Let me also take a moment to apologize for the click-baity headline, but in my defense this video is just too ridiculous to not be matter-of-fact…

Around :45 seconds is where CamSoda should reevaluate their ethics…

*Am I that old guy shaking his cane and yelling about what’s ethical to porn companies? I should call my doctor before a checkup starts costing just as much as a MacBook Pro.*