So That’s What a $2 Million Bra Looks Like…

Victoria’s Secret made a $2 million bra and had a big reveal party for… rich people with expensive tits? I don’t know. I wonder what kind of insurance policy they had to pull out on model Lais Ribeiro before they let her put on something that costs as much as a Kentucky Derby racehorse.

Also…

Dustin Hoffman was the latest casualty in the sexual harassment inquisition after he fucked with the wrong PA on the set of Death of a Salesman. [TMZ]

You have to be pretty stupid to think that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have just been “praying” for the past few days. [Celebuzz]

Wendy Williams blamed her live TV fainting spell on menopause, but 50 Cent got the last laugh. [HHMW]

Aside from the whole ‘trying to bang a 14-year-old’ incident, I think Kevin Spacey is just a horny old gay dude. [AV Club]

Hugh Hefner biopic put on hold after director Bret Ratner accused of sexual harassment. [PageSix]

More stuff about Farrah Abraham’s butthole. (It smells bad.) [TMTN]

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter