Victoria Silvstedt’s Cleavage Contraption and Other News

Also…

Here are pictures of blind opera legend Andrea Bocelli windsurfing. For science. [TMZ]

BBC news staff member busted watching porn at work. [TooFab]

Looks like Elon Musk might still be tappin’ Amber Heard, ya heard. [LaineyGossip]

The Trump Chicken is proof that sometimes when I dream something, it happens in real life. [HollywoodGossip]

Malia Obama is having fun, let the girl do her thing… even if that means get hammered and dance like a juggalo. [WWTDD]

Brandy and Monica are fighting over who was loved more by Whitney Houston or something? [Dlisted]

Megyn Kelly is apparently making waves as the second biggest asspain at NBC. [EvilBeet]

Someone rushed Britney Spears’ stage during a show and her reaction is pretty priceless. [BreatheHeavy]

Lindsay Lohan and Tyra Banks have been drunk texting about a Life Size 2 sequel. [OMGblog]