Victoria Silvstedt’s Cleavage Contraption and Other News
Also…
Here are pictures of blind opera legend Andrea Bocelli windsurfing. For science. [TMZ]
BBC news staff member busted watching porn at work. [TooFab]
Looks like Elon Musk might still be tappin’ Amber Heard, ya heard. [LaineyGossip]
The Trump Chicken is proof that sometimes when I dream something, it happens in real life. [HollywoodGossip]
Malia Obama is having fun, let the girl do her thing… even if that means get hammered and dance like a juggalo. [WWTDD]
Brandy and Monica are fighting over who was loved more by Whitney Houston or something? [Dlisted]
Megyn Kelly is apparently making waves as the second biggest asspain at NBC. [EvilBeet]
Someone rushed Britney Spears’ stage during a show and her reaction is pretty priceless. [BreatheHeavy]
Lindsay Lohan and Tyra Banks have been drunk texting about a Life Size 2 sequel. [OMGblog]
