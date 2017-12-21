Val Fit ‘The Nike Girl’ Makes a Crappy Sandcastle

With a name like Val Fit, I’m going to assume two things: You’re obsessed with squats and even more obsessed with showing off the results of said squats. The Nike model did a photoshoot for stalwarts of photojournalism, 138 Water, and proved to the world that she doesn’t give a shit if her bikini is too small. Now that I think about it, that was totally intentional. Anyway, merry Christmas — show this to your family and tell them how you waste time at work.

Also…

Janet Jackson is dating Jermaine Dupri again because she got tired of billionaires smacking her around. [HHMW]

Darryl Strawberry admits that he used to bang chicks in the clubhouse between innings and wants to be friends with Lamar Odom. [TMZ]

Will Smith’s orc/human buddy cop flick is utter garbage. [Insider]

Justin Bieber is riding around LA in a Christmas mobile because that’s what men do. [Celebuzz!]

More come forward confirming that rapey Danny Masterson is a Rapey McRapeface. [PageSix]

Buttqueen Farrah Abraham is attempting to burn the Teen Mom franchise down. Sounds about right. [TMTN]

The NY Times seems to be handling this whole Glenn Thrush thing well… [Pajiba]

Venus Williams is off the hook after accidentally killing that person in a car crash last year. [Dlisted]

