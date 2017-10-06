Tyrese Needs More Work…

The truth has reared its bald head… Tyrese Gibson has officially gone public with his distain for Fast and Furious co-star/show stealer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Tyrese has been with the franchise since 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious (said in Ludacris’ voice, obviously) and feels that The Rock has deebo’d the franchise… which is true. That’s why The Rock has about twenty bazillion-dollar-budget movies in production and Tyrese is trying to sell his homemade iced tea.

Butthurt much, Tyrese? Take a look at the numbers between the 4th and 5th installments (after DJ signed on) and tell everyone with a straight face that it was all because you took some better acting classes… Everybody knows the score here, putting The Rock on a movie poster is a guarantee that you’ll know exactly how that movie ends and the more people can guess the plot to your shitty car movies, the more people are going to come and see them.

Tyrese even tried to pretend that he was offered a spinoff that he turned down… Puh Puh Puh Pulease!

Sounds like Tyrese needs to take this beef up with his agent more than Dwayne Johnson. You’re a reoccurring character on an 8-part, multi-billion dollar franchise, buddy! NOBODY needs to be complaining because you got one-trick-pony acting chops.

However, I think Baby Boy will always be your best work.