Tyrese Needs More Work…
The truth has reared its bald head… Tyrese Gibson has officially gone public with his distain for Fast and Furious co-star/show stealer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Tyrese has been with the franchise since 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious (said in Ludacris’ voice, obviously) and feels that The Rock has deebo’d the franchise… which is true. That’s why The Rock has about twenty bazillion-dollar-budget movies in production and Tyrese is trying to sell his homemade iced tea.
#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU – And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post – Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah….. it's about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I'm just a passionate film critic
Butthurt much, Tyrese? Take a look at the numbers between the 4th and 5th installments (after DJ signed on) and tell everyone with a straight face that it was all because you took some better acting classes… Everybody knows the score here, putting The Rock on a movie poster is a guarantee that you’ll know exactly how that movie ends and the more people can guess the plot to your shitty car movies, the more people are going to come and see them.
Tyrese even tried to pretend that he was offered a spinoff that he turned down… Puh Puh Puh Pulease!
Diversity, love, multi ethnic worldwide multi generational, United Nations, One Race, Fast Family…… Until Dewayne showed up I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn't the ONLY ONE on the movie poster……….. I guess dreams do come true congratulations to @hhgarcia41 and @therock you guys are just amazing you really broke up the #FastFamily I tried to warn you guys… You thought I was hating…… I was simply fighting to keep the family together what makes us great is when you see us all TOGETHER we don't fly solo….. #MyLastPost today….. I got 3 years of venting on this clown – They offered but YOU didn't have to agree with a solo #HobbsMovie #OriginalFastFamily we salute you and stand on your shoulders #VinDiesel #PaulWalker #RobCohen #RomanTej were offered a spin off we TURNED IT DOWN!!!
Sounds like Tyrese needs to take this beef up with his agent more than Dwayne Johnson. You’re a reoccurring character on an 8-part, multi-billion dollar franchise, buddy! NOBODY needs to be complaining because you got one-trick-pony acting chops.
However, I think Baby Boy will always be your best work.