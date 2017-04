Since the breakup, Kylie Jenner has been off banging other C- grade rappers and doing some weird human-doll shit with her sister. Tyga, on the other hand, is smashing regular chicks who just happen to look exactly like his ex-girlfriend…

A post shared by 247papstv (@247papstv) on Apr 21, 2017 at 9:04am PDT



So Tyga goes for the “mousey-Michael-Jackson” look… I guess it could be worse.

Also, does anyone else think this guy looks like Bart Simpson?