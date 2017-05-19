Trump Orders Off The Kid’s Menu, Lindsey Pelas Busts Out, and Friday Links…
Is Vegas taking bets on how many foreign dignitaries Donald Trump offends on his field trip to the Middle East? [AP]
If you’ve been following this for the past couple days, Anthony Weiner’s life seems to be (deservingly) getting shittier by the second. Now his wife is finally filing for divorce. [TMZ]
I wholeheartedly agree with Orlando Bloom’s reaction to the freak show of fans that actually attended the new Pirates of The Caribbean movie premiere. [TooFab]
You may have noticed Susan Sarandon’s boobs at Cannes being unnecessarily abrasive – now she’s reminding everyone that they used to not take a marvel of civil engineering to prop those puppies up. [PageSix]
Scratch off one more racist, mega-rich, old white guy who treated women like dogs and ate viagra like Reese’s Puffs. [EvilBeet]
I don’t buy the fad that is “Carpool Karaoke”, but I guess people really get rage boners watching celebrities doing menial shit. This one has Harry Styles… if that’s your kind of thing. [CeleBitchy]
Solange Knowles did the thing where you eat mushrooms and try to communicate with your 17-year-old self. [LaineyGossip]
Here’s an interview with John Darnielle from The Mountain Goats if you actually do want to reason with your own 17-year-old self without taking mushrooms. [AquariumDrunkard]