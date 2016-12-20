I Need To Pay More Attention To Tove Lo And Other News

Drake might actually be banging JLo. [Lainey Gossip]

Bertney’s got a new boyfriend. [Dlisted]

Yup, these two are gonna make it. Nothing to see here. [TMZ]

So this is how World War III starts? Neat. (And, no, this isn’t about the Electoral College vote. But yeah, that too.) [Newser]

Sort of like a “secret police” is what you’re saying? [Death and Taxes]

Hilary Duff’s butt climbing a wall. [IDLYITW]

That’s Bella Thorne’s underboob alright. [Hollywood Tuna]

Good goddamn, Zoey Deutch. [Popoholic]

Christina Milian is cleavagey. [Celebslam]

Those are Charli XCX’s nipples. [DrunkenStepfather]

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photos: AKM-GSI