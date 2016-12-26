BEST OF 2016: Tom Hardy’s Penis

Welcome to the magical time of the year when The Superficial phones it in during the holidays by shamelessly farting out Best Of posts for cheap and easy clicks. It’s practically tradition.

FEBRUARY

I don’t know why I’m posting these again because so many people looked at Tom Hardy’s penis in the month of February that I literally could’ve taken the rest of the year off. You know these photos better than you know yourself. They are you, and you are them. Forever together, together forever. (See? I know how well these will do that I’m barely writing English. Florp!)

Posted: 2.9.16

Original Post: Tom Hardy Penis Photos, Anyone?

Runner Up: It’s More Rita Ora Topless

