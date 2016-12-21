Tom Arnold Sat On The Trump N-Word Tape Like An Asshole

“Take my tiny hand, Tom. Tell everyone how yuge it felt, and I will shower you in the finest cocaine.”

Remember back when Pussy-gate happened, and every non-fuckbrained person thought, “Phew, that’s finally over. There’s no way we’ll elect someone to represent our entire nation who even jokes about grabbing women by their pussy, right?” Except that didn’t happen at all, because apparently locker rooms in the Midwest are just rape boxes of dumb, and a potential President can say whatever the fuck he or she wants unless it’s in a private email. So, of course, Pussy-gate had another potential level, which was “Celebrity Apprenctice N*gger-gate,” but we never got there, because Tom Arnold has the tape of Donald Trump saying n*gger, and could have released it anytime, so naturally, he fucked that all up. Via My Northwewst:

Arnold doesn’t appear to be joking in his claims and is asked about why he didn’t release the tapes multiple times. Here is one explanation for why he never released the tapes:

“I’ll tell you why. Because when the people sent it to me, it was funny. Hundreds of people have seen these. It was sort of a Christmas video they put together. He wasn’t going to be President of the United States. It was him sitting in that chair saying the N-word, saying the C-word, calling his son a retard, just being so mean to his own children. Oh, this is so funny, this is this guy. The Sunday before the election, I get a call from Arnold’s CAA agent, sitting next to Hillary Clinton. They said, ‘I need you to release him saying the N-word.’ I said, ‘Well, now these people – two editors and an associate producer — are scared to death. They’re scared of his people, they’re scared of they’ll never work again, there’s a $5 million confidentiality agreement.”

He goes on to say how he “can’t stand” Trump, but then talks about how charming and sweet Trump is, which is precisely the mindset that got him elected. “I don’t agree with a lot of what he says, but coal jobs!” Or whatever dumb horseshit “working class whites” convinced themselves wasn’t a denial of dog whistle racism. Tom Arnold just wanted to protect those working class editors and producers, so he enabled Tangelo Franco’s casual racism. But let’s be honest, at a time in America where we can’t even get a jury to convict a white cop for shooting a black guy in the back, then attempting to plant evidence ON MOTHER FUCKING VIDEO, what chance did we have that our nation’s collective of dipshit uncles who saw a guy buying crab legs with food stamps that one time would care that Trump said nigger?

And for the inevitable barrage of “Wah, why don’t you cry more that you lost?” and “Well, he’s President now, so he deserves a chance.” comments, here’s the response to that. 1.) He lost the popular vote by 3 million, so fuck off with your bullshit “win.” 2.) Nope, he doesn’t deserve a chance. He deserves the same obstruction Obama got for the past six years. There is no tax break, no tariff on foreign goods, and no loosening of regulations that will ever convince your employer to not replace you with a robot or Bangladeshi slave at the first chance they get, so enjoy reaping what you’ve sowed, idiots. You are idiots.

