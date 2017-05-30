This Is What A $2000 Hamburger Looks Like I Guess

This is the $2000 burger created by Dutch chef Diego Bulk. It’s mostly eaten by people who have very small penises. Sure, it looks great – I’d do disgusting things to that little monster, but I don’t think I could eat one sandwich that costs as much as my computer.

Don’t get me wrong, I have no qualms with spending money on food (I literally spend all of my money on food), but if I’m dropping coin to eat somewhere I’ll be the guy abusing my body with as many flavors/animals that will fit in my face.

Anyway, taking a break from showing off some accidental cleavage or talking shit about someone who everyone unanimously agrees is a piece of human garbage seemed like the right thing to do today. So what do you think? Would you “sploo for this wagyu”? If I had Jaden Smith money I might… then I’d demand a refund because they spiked it with beef. ZINNGG!! Gottem!