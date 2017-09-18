Things Happened at The Emmy’s Last Night

Last night was the 69th Emmy Awards and things certainly happened. Donald Glover went home with two big wins for Atlanta. Big Little Lies and The Handmaid’s Tale shredded multiple categories. Sean Spicer showed up and did something that was kind of funny/kind of sad… You can check out the full list of winners here, because I don’t think I need to rattle them all off.

One semi-notable thing was Elisabeth Moss’ best actress win for her role as Offred in The Handmaid’s Tale, but not because it was unexpected. It;s mostly just strange when you consider the fact that she believes Xenu blew up her past soul with a hydrogen bomb by a volcano. She’s phenomenal on the show and completely deserving of the award, but the fact that no one wants to talk about what Xenu would think about her religious dissonance was just one of many moments that were more unsettling than they were interesting.