A warrant for Rose McGowan’s arrest has been issued in Loudoun County, Virginia after police just happened to recall that they found traces of “narcotics” on some personal items she left on a flight into Washington Dulles airport back in January. McGowan, as you probably know, is the unofficial leader of the sexual harassment inquisition that started the sacking of Harvey Weinstein. I promised myself I wasn’t going to do conspiracies anymore after selling all my beanie babies before Y2K, but this sounds like extremely suspicious timing for some Illuminati slight of hand.

The felony charge stems from a police investigation of personal belongings left behind on a United flight arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport on Jan. 20. Police say the items tested positive for narcotics. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department obtained the warrant on Feb. 1 (from AP News)

Prior to the New York Times exposé last month, McGowan did an interview with the Observer where she went into detail about how she was blacklisted after trying to speak out against Harvey Weinstein raping her. That was back in January of 2017, right before the police just happened to test her personal items left behind on an airplane for narcotics…

What better way to make a victim seem less credible than slapping some blanket “narcotics” talk over their name in the press. Have you ever watched Fox News? Reefer Madness is still considered a documentary to some of those people.

Considering that studies have shown up to 90% of US bills contain some traces of cocaine residue, it’s a pretty easy tactic for rich, powerful men to pin some drugs on just about anyone at any time. Hell, Corey Feldman was just popped in rurual Louisiana for weed on his tour bus, seemingly hours after bringing his pedo-ring talk back into the fold.

I don’t want to say that this is definitely a conspiracy at work, but c’mon… you have to admit this is at least a little fishy.