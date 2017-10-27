Remember when Justin Bieber “dated” Selena Gomez? Remember when they broke up because it became obvious that both of them hated each other and Justin Bieber was documented intermittently banging Miranda Kerr, Kourtney Kardashian, Madison Beer, and a slew of other attractive women he met on Instagram? I do. I remember it like it was only 2016 that they weren’t speaking to each other.

Alas, times have changed…

It seems the two have reconciled in the wake of Selena Gomez’ kidney surgery she had earlier this summer. Despite the Maple Christ being a walking turd in a sweatshirt and her probably banging that guy in One Direction, they have put their differences aside… and Selena’s new boyfriend could care less.

… the duo recently hung out with friends until midnight at Selena’s house in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles. Biebs was photographed arriving to the $2.25 million residence in his white Mercedes G-Wagon on October 22, staying at the place alongside other members of their church late into the night. According to an insider, The Weeknd was “well aware” of the meeting and didn’t mind his girlfriend reconnecting with her ex-boyfriend. A source says though the “Starboy” crooner “has been on tour,” his romance with the Disney Channel alum is “100 percent still on.” “The Weekend is well aware Selena and Justin are talking,” the pal dishes. “The Weeknd doesn’t think Selena talking to Justin again is weird at all. He doesn’t care.” (from Celebuzz)

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber go to the same sex-cult church, a social circle that would send most boyfriends into a tizzy, but The Weeknd must have seen the pictures of Justin Bieber’s penis and decided that the kid isn’t a threat. Isn’t it nice to see old couples reuniting on amicable terms?

