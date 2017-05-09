The New Mother’s Day Skittles Commercial Is Giving People The Willies
Advertisement
Skittles just lured me into the red room from Twin Peaks… with candy. They got Napoleon Dynamite’s grandma here eating skittles that a dude is tasting through an umbilical cord straight out of David Cronenberg’s “eXistenZ.” Throw in a little ‘absent father’ humor and *BABOOM* – you got my favorite commercial of the month.
*FUN FACT: This is how Mike Pence eats Skittles with his mother.*
Right, Mikey?
“Mother and I don’t usually like rainbow things. Skittles are one of our few exceptions.”
Advertisement