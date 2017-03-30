The New “IT” Trailer Is Another Reason To Never Go To Maine

Before I say anything negative, I just want to state that the new “IT” actually looks awesome. Hopefully this movie will work it’s nightmare fodder into the minds of a new generation and leave them unable to poop alone until 7th grade… like the first one did to me. Fair is fair, these kids are soft and they need it. With today’s advancements in special-effects technology and a beefy production budget, maybe the spider thing will actually work out in this one too- but I guess we’ll table that one until the next movie…

For anyone shitting on this movie calling it a “Stranger Things” ripoff, just remember that no matter how bad the “Stranger Things” kid might be as Richie the jokester in this new one, he’ll never be as annoying as young Seth Green in the made for TV version:



Who cares what I think though- just watch this:

Now that Pennywise is back in Maine, I might not just consider it America’s shitty attempt at growing a pompadour… or the place where mom’s best friend went to get away and “write”… or the place where competitive gardening gets its violent reputation… Maine is weird…