The Alamo Drafthouse Theater in Austin, TX is hosting female-only screenings of Wonderwoman this weekend which is pretty neat. As a male, sitting in a theater full of women who want to share empowerment vibes off Gal Gadot’s ass kicking is a party I can understand not being invited to. It doesn’t threaten my masculinity in any way, nor does it make me wish that there were such things as “all-male screenings” for… literally anything. One man named Richard A. Ameduri – and I’m only printing his name because it should be public knowledge that this dude is a ricotta turdwaffle – thinks this is not fair because women wear make-up or something so they are lesser than something, I don’t know its utter horse shit. Check out his logic in an email he wrote to the Mayor of Austin, Steve Adler:

I hope every man will boycott Austin and do what he can to diminish Austin and to cause damage to the city’s image. The theater that pandered to the sexism typical of women will, I hope, regret it’s decision. The notion of a woman hero is a fine example of women’s eagerness to accept the appearance of achievement without actual achievement. Women learn from an early age to value make-up, that it’s OK to pretend that you are greater than you actually are. Women pretend they do not know that only men serve in combat because they are content to have an easier ride. Women gladly accept gold medals at the Olympics for coming in 10th and competing only against the second class of athletes. Name something invented by a woman! Achievements by the second rate gender pale in comparison to virtually everything great in human history was accomplished by men, not women. If Austin does not host a men only counter event, I will never visit Austin and will welcome it’s deteriorati on. And I will not forget that Austin is best known for Charles Whitman. Does Austin stand for gender equality or for kissing up to women? Don’t bother to respond. I already know the answer. I do not hate women. I hate their rampant hypocrisy and the hypocrisy of the “women’s movement.” Women do not want gender equality; they want more for women. Don’t bother to respond because I am sure your cowardice will generate nothing worth reading. Richard A. Ameduri

Instead of ripping into this guy for his obvious sexual repression, I’ll just let Mr. Adler handle it in a way a hundred times more eloquent than anything my monkey-pounding brain could ever come up with:

Dear Mr. Ameduri, I am writing to alert you that your email account has been hacked by an unfortunate and unusually hostile individual. Please remedy your account’s security right away, lest this person’s uninformed and sexist rantings give you a bad name. After all, we men have to look out for each other! Can you imagine if someone thought that you didn’t know women could serve in our combat units now without exclusion? What if someone thought you didn’t know that women invented medical syringes, life rafts, fire escapes, central and solar heating, a war-time communications system for radio-controlling torpedoes that laid the technological foundations for everything from Wi-Fi to GPS, and beer? And I hesitate to imagine how embarrassed you’d be if someone thought you were upset that a private business was realizing a business opportunity by reserving one screening this weekend for women to see a superhero movie. You and I are serious men of substance with little time for the delicate sensitivities displayed by the pitiful creature who maligned your good name and sterling character by writing that abysmal email. I trust the news that your email account has been hacked does not cause you undue alarm and wish you well in securing your account. And in the future, should your travels take you to Austin, please know that everyone is welcome here, even people like those who wrote that email whose views are an embarrassment to modernity, decency, and common sense. Yours sincerely, Steve Adler

Where’s the flame emoji? How do I do that in WordPress? Asking for a friend…

Only on TheSuperficial will you find a gallery of a half-naked woman followed by sexist manshaming. I kinda dig that. Stay woke, fam.

Source: Mayor Adler’s Website