The FCC is Gutting Net Neutrality. Here are Some Breasts.

I don’t even want to get into it on how Republican lawmakers and the FCC literally just sold the internet to service providers. I need to use this computer to sign up for 2018 healthcare tonight, so it would probably be best that it doesn’t end up getting tossed out the window.

I will say this though… If you’re against having to pay extra to visit sites you already go to — or not having Verizon slow down one website to steer you towards one that they make more money off of — then contact your congressman to try to get this disapproved. It’s a long shot, but there is a chance for a resolution of disapproval if enough people flip their shit.

Then again… People have been flipping their shit about this for months, but it still came down to a 3-2 vote. Cool. America is sweet. Democracy rocks.

If anyone needs me, I’ll be getting hammered and pretending to have in depth conversations with Santa on the Nokia brick phone I kept from back in college.

