The Crap We Missed – Wednesday 12.14.16
Welcome to Wednesday’s The Crap We Missed featuring a lead photo that’s finally someone else’s butt in a waterfall who isn’t Sara Jean Underwood. Are you happy? Good, because Sara Jean Underwood’s naked butt is in a waterfall five pics later, so eat all the dicks everyone who constantly tells me how “sick of her” they are. I. don’t. give. a. flying. monkey. fuck. We’ve also got Keke Palmer’s nipples, Ben Affleck who knows he fucked up even though he’s not sure how, and some actor named Jon Beavers, which made me giggle, because vaginas. I somehow feed myself and a wife and child from this shit. Crazy, right?
THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter
Photo: AKM-GSI, Fame/Flynet, Getty, Instagram