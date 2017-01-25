The Crap We Missed – Wednesday 1.25.17

Welcome to Wednesday’s The Crap We Missed featuring the return of Prince Charles pointing at things and laughing like a goon, Ben Affleck hugging who I assume is his vape supply guy, the old as shit cast of T2 Trainspotting (Seriously, why did they make this?) and President Trump proudly showcasing his signature on executive orders that allow the Keystone XL and DAPL pipelines to move forward. It’s a great day for American job seekers. Granted, they won’t have clean water to drink while they work, but at least they know they aren’t under the tyrannical thumb of a President with a private email server.

Photo: Fame/Flynet, Getty, Instagram