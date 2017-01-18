The Crap We Missed – Wednesday 1.18.17
Welcome to Wednesday’s The Crap We Missed featuring two pics of Donald Trump and two pics of Kylie Jenner, because in my mind there is no difference between them in terms of why America currently sucks Dick City. We’ve also got Matthew McConaughey’s pube beard nailing shut the coffin on the McConaissance for good, possibly Megan Fox’s camel toe, definitely Stella Hudgens’ camel toe, and a Final Five that once again isn’t Phoebe Price. Seriously, I’m actually worried something happened to her. Is there any way someone can drop by the crotchless leopard-print panty factory where I assume she lives and make sure she’s okay?
Photo: AKM-GSI, Fame/Flynet, Getty, Instagram