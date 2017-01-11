The Crap We Missed – Wednesday 1.11.17

Welcome to Wednesday’s The Crap We Missed which I’ll cut right to the chase, has pictures of what I’m hoping is just part of Paris Hilton’s bikini. I’m looking at it through a pinhole in a shoebox, and it’s still burning my eyes, so you’re on your own if you venture there. I’ve tried to offset what I now realize is an atrocity with stuff like Margot Robbie braless and someone named Dove Cameron’s giant cleavage, but I know that I’ve crossed a line and there’s no going back. *makes Sign of the Cross, turns and walks toward swirling void*

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photo: AKM-GSI, Fame/Flynet, Getty, Instagram