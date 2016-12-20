The Crap We Missed – Tuesday 12.20.16

Welcome to Tuesday’s The Crap We Missed, a surprisingly large collection for this close to the holiday break, but you can’t really blame the paparazzi for not wanting to miss shit like Hugh Jackman swimming with his dong-sling buddy, Justin Bieber wearing the outfit cocaine picked out for him, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood who have morphed into America’s official mom and dad, and Ariel Winter’s Mrs. Claus outfit. Okay, that last one wasn’t a paparazzi shot, but it is holiday-themed and has buttcheeks. It practically downloaded itself.

[Ed. Note: Hey, guys, here’s today’s LOVE Advent that’s so goddamn boring, I couldn’t in good conscience give it its own post. It’s literally nothing but Joan Smalls’ face with a glow tube. WTF, Hype Williams? – SW]

Photo: AKM-GSI, Fame/Flynet, Getty, Instagram