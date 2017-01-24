The Crap We Missed – Tuesday 1.24.17

Welcome to Tuesday’s The Crap We Missed featuring the German Madame Tussaud’s Ryan Gosling wax figure that’s not even close, Emmy Rossum somehow not dead after being in the middle of a wolf fight, and Arnold Schwarzenegger next to sausages and a pretty lady, because GET IT?! Also, check out Melissa McCarthy in this hilarious scene where she just carrying too many darn books! They’re falling all over the place and she’s got a bag that she could be using right there! Oh, comedy. (Seriously, do fucking Bridesmaids 2 already. I can’t sit through another Tammy or Spy.)

Photo: AKM-GSI, Fame/Flynet, Getty, Instagram