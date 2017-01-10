The Crap We Missed – Tuesday 1.10.17

Welcome to Tuesday’s The Crap We Missed featuring this guy who I put in here solely for whatever you call that face he’s making having just completed a meeting with Donald Trump. “Oh dear God, I’ve got to go hug my wife and kids,” I think I’ll call it. There’s also a blurry shot of Rebecca Romijn in a thong, Sad Scott Disick in velvet pants, and the return of Maria Menounos’ butt, which has been missing from TCWM for about as long as Richard Grieco has. In fact, has anyone ever seen them in the same place at the same time? Oh…Oh dear God, I’ve got to go hug my wife and kids.

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photo: AKM-GSI, Fame/Flynet, Getty, Instagram