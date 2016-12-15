The Crap We Missed – Thursday 12.15.16

Welcome to Thursday’s The Crap We Missed featuring more of Keke Palmer who I’m pretty sure is gunning for Rihanna’s public nudity throne, but little does she know that an entire butt-sexed island nation would kill her before they let that happen. We’ve also got more Scott Disick longing for the sweet release of death, this time at Disneyland, Jonah Hill who probably just paid $3,000 for a jacket that won’t make him fuckable, and the return of my sweet, gout-finger Prince. It’s been too long, you goofy bastard.

