The Crap We Missed – Thursday 1.26.17

Welcome to Thursday’s The Crap We Missed which you’ll notice is in a new format that doesn’t allow comments on individual photos. *watches Michael stab hamster* There’s a chance me might be working on that, but there’s also a chance that for a while at least, you’ll have to put your “would not bangs” and blatantly homophobic jokes right in the main thread. And seriously, please do that. We’re still monitoring each one of them. *picks up brick with not attached that just crashed through window* Yes, Michael, I’m aware that you feel Hillary Duff peaked in 2005 during her guest appearance as Kenzie on The George Lopez Show.

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photo: Fame/Flynet, Getty, Instagram

Click “Next To Start The Gallery…