The Crap We Missed – Monday 1.9.17
Welcome to Monday’s The Crap We Missed featuring some selections from Golden Globes after parties, because awards season is the gift that keeps on giving, just like Nene Leakes in a see-through bodysuit. You’ll have nightmares for years. We’ve also got pregnant Jenna Jameson, Lady Gaga’s friend with the beard and eybrows #OnFleek, and whatever the fuck is going on with Pamela Anderson’s face. Although, in fairness I could only look at Kid Rock’s naked body so many times before one of my eyes tried to slide off my face, so maybe it’s not such a huge mystery after all.
Photo: AKM-GSI, Fame/Flynet, Getty, Instagram