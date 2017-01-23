The Crap We Missed – Monday 1.23.17

Welcome to Monday’s The Crap We Missed featuring two pics of President Trump — *watches fingers puke all over keyboard* — because it’s clear to me that he’ll never be able to control his butthole mouth from making butthole faces no matter what the occasion. We’ve also got Hillary Clinton looking like an ass at the inauguration, because believe it or not, we’re equal opportunity assholes around here. Michael Moore fixing everything by tearing up a newspaper, anyone? See? We can agree that some stuff is funny. Like that and Jon Hamm’s ventriloquist dick. If you can’t laugh at Jon Hamm’s ventriloquist dick, then there truly is no way for us to start this conversation. Namaste.

Photo: AKM-GSI, Fame/Flynet, Getty, Instagram