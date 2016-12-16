The Crap We Missed – Friday 12.16.16
Welcome to Friday’s The Crap We Missed featuring Abigail Ratchford eating McDonald’s, because it just goes into a bag that gets emptied out by a tech before they scrape out the bullets and put her back into service. What? Are we not doing Westworld stuff anymore? Fine. We’ve also got Mel Gibson, who god-willing is back on the sauce, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively who can’t believe someone had the gall to take their picture on a red carpet, and Chelsea Handler expressing my exact feelings about Blake Shelton. Aside from her naked boobs on Twitter, this is hands-down my favorite thing she’s ever done.
