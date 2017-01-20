The Crap We Missed – Friday 1.20.17

Welcome to Friday’s The Crap We Missed where this goddamn shit has officially begun, and yes I’m whining, anxious, shit-pants scared or whatever other Breitbart comment thread horseshit you guys want to echo here. But that didn’t stop me from making my internet butt and silly face thingy that thankfully keeps me employed. I even found this photo of Steven T. Mnuchin, Trump’s pic for Secretary of the Treasury, who I’m pretty sure I just proved is actually a Steve Coogan character, because our lives are a goddamn movie now. All hail President Cheetoh Commacho, and may God have mercy on our souls even though him allowing us to do this to ourselves is exactly like a shitkicker redneck dad letting his kid stick his finger in a socket “so he learns.”

