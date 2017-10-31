Teresa Giudice Takes Anti-Immigrant Shot at Sofia Vergara

Since Teresa Giudice is one of the Real Housewives of Fuhgetabboutit, I immediately chalked her up as lacking a lot of social perspective. Turns out my assumption was correct after learning about how she stood on a stage and tossed some slightly anti-immigrant spittle at Sofia Vergara for not wanting to take a picture with her or something stupid like that.

Cell phone video has surfaced showing Teresa talking about other celebrities during a live show. While she had nice things to say about singer/actress Jennifer Lopez who she met in February 2017, she had disdain for actress Sofia Vergara. According to what Teresa said on stage that night, she didn’t like Sofia’s attitude. Teresa explained that Sofia should act nicer to people, especially since she wasn’t a native citizen of the United States. Teresa explained that the publicist for Bravo asked her to take a picture with Sofia at an event. She recounted, “I never asked for a picture because I’m so not like that, I don’t care. She didn’t want to take a picture with me … Ugh, I can’t stand her, sorry.” Teresa then shocked the audience by saying, “I hate to say that because I’m Italian, she’s Colombian, she has an accent — she has more of an accent than me! You would think she would be nice, like she’s an immigrant — no, I’m just saying, she should be nice!” The crowd gasped, but Teresa kept going as if nothing happened. (from Celebuzz)

Did it ever cross this woman’s mind that perhaps Vergara didn’t want to take a picture with her because her entire celebrity status is built around how many times her/her husband have been busted for fraud? Not to mention the fact that Teresa looks like a waitress from an off-strip Atlantic City casino.

You can watch the full video here.

Nothing says “I don’t care what you think of me” like attacking someone who doesn’t like you, right? Wait, where have I seen that kind of narcissistic logic before…

While not at all presidential I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2017

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter