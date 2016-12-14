So remember when I said these LOVE Advent videos probably blew their entire budget on a Heidi Klum naked in a tub? Well, here’s Taylor Hill in front of another (mostly) white background shot by Hype Williams because surely this day I am a prophet whose words are righteous and true. And sometimes underneath titties. I needed the money.

UPDATE: Turns out there are two Taylor Hill LOVE Advent videos, and this one is way better. Like a lot.

Photo: LOVE/YouTube