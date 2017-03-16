T.I. Has Joined The National Discourse On Snoop V. Shitgibbon

Yesterday, the President of the United States decided the best use of his time and resources was to bitch about a Snoop Dogg video where a clown version of him is fired at with a cartoon gun. In hindsight, this was a probably a brilliant political move because the suckers who voted for him would much rather have a war on hip-hop than learn about how they’re being fucked out of healthcare. Rap music is their second greatest bogeyman right after Obama who probably invented it on the same day as homosexuality and Starbucks. Anyway, this situation has obviously garnered the attention of our country’s greatest Constitutional scholars, but mostly just asshole bloggers (How’s it going?) and T.I. who you’re about to learn is the Frederick Douglass of our time even though I just remembered he’s still alive. Donald Trump said it on TV. Don’t fake news me, bro.

“Tangerine Tanned Muskrat scrotum skin.” “#PresidentialLevelFuckBoy”

Yup, I’m not following any of that. I know my limits, and it’s 20,000 feet below “Atomic Dog diarrhea face ass man.” We have seen the eyes of Lord this morning, my friends. Cherish it. Cherish it…

Photo: Getty