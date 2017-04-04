Have you ever noticed that every time a movie comes out with the two leads being male and female, people piss their pants in hope that they are absolutely ravaging each other in their trailers between each take? Rumors fly about, people change their pants, then more piss… Finally someone asks them face to face and the actor shoots it down under the guise of being coy, “she’s really turning me onto butt stuff and group sex- which is awesome because I’ve never thought adding 14 other men would make for such hot sex…” which leads to more rumors and then everyone’s in the illuminati.

So why is it that we have to always jump to the conclusion that when the costars are female they are always fighting? Is there something in us that just wishes that every woman who walks on a movie set has to play alpha-bitch to any other female ego that gets in her way? Such was the case with Susan Sarandon and Julia Roberts after 1998’s “Stepmom”. Turns out it was her maniacal PR agent just talking shit:

Press printed that Julia & I hated each other during Stepmom. Found out it was my PR person creating rumors.

No word on whether or not Sarandon gave these blabbermouths the axe after this revelation or if they went on to work for Breitbart or Fox News.

Sarandon, AKA America’s fantasy mother, called out the Hollywood smokescreen this weekend while live tweeting for FX’s latest episode of “Feud”- which also has Jessica Lange. Of course, people think they are fighting too because people are morons.

The #1 question I get in interviews is whether Jessica & I get along. Jess & I not only got along great during filming, we’re now dating.

So now unless there's video evidence of two female celebs actually trying to rip each other's boobs off, I'd suggest we stop believing this sexist bullshit that all these ladies are constantly catting with each other. Nothing is real. The media lies to you.