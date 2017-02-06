‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ & ‘Stranger Things’ Had Super Bowl Stuff, Too

Now that we covered all of the Super Bowl commercials that pummeled Trump in his orange, tiny-handed nut-sac, here are the fun ones! Specifically Stranger Things 2 and – I’m gonna say it. – to a lesser degree Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2., which both look pretty great. Also, you’ll notice I left off The Fate of The Furious and Transformers: The Last Knight because you couldn’t pay me to watch those. And I probably should’ve put the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean movie that nobody asked for in that category, but it’s too late now. I already embedded it. Our fates are sealed.

P.S. Hey, look Trump’s second year in office!

(No more political shit for the rest of the post. I promise.)

Stranger Things 2

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Logan

The Handmaid’s Tale (Okay, maybe one of these is about Trump. You’ll live.)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Life

Baywatch

Ghost In The Shell

