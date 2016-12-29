Steve Martin’s Carrie Fisher Tweet Was Fine, Folks, Relax

If you’ve read The Superficial for any length of time, then you know that I surprisingly try to err on the side of “political correctness” even though my job involves blogging about celebrity body parts and making low-brow dick jokes about Mel Gibson meeting Caitlyn Jenner. And the reason for that is because “PC,” and its cousin “SJW” – short for “social justice warrior” a.k.a. someone who gives a fuck – are almost always nebulous, bullshit catch-all terms for anybody who doesn’t immediately espouse a straight, white, male, conservative viewpoint. For example, I didn’t light my action figure collection on fire because Rey was really good at flying a spaceship in The Force Awakens, so clearly I’m a cuck pariah and should be treated as such.

On top of that, constantly railing against the threat of a perceived PC threat puts you right in bed with Tommy ToughNuts and Tammy ToughTits below who are tahred of everyone talking about their feelings but will absolutely burst into tears if a college student dares to suggest the world could use less global warming, racism, and homophobia, or someone insults their Tan Bullfrog Jesus and his Nuclearmatic Tweeting Machine.

Now, all of that being said, why the hell did everyone jump all over Steve Martin’s balls for his sincere, self-deprecating Carrie Fisher tweet? Goddammit, internet. Via Us Weekly:

On Tuesday, December 27, the funnyman tweeted and then deleted: “When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well.”

Do I really have to break this down for you? When Steve Martin was a “young man” – read: a stupid, dumb, horny kid focused only on appearances, as we all were and still are based on this site somehow continuing to operate – he thought Carrie Fisher was hot. But as he got to know her, Steve Martin learned there was way more to her below the surface and came to appreciate her wit and intelligence. WHAT THE FUCK MORE DO YOU WANT?! That’s how 99% of human interactions work. Initial judgment based on surface information, and then a course correct after further data is acquired. Jesus Christ.

Did I just mansplain? That was mansplaining, wasn’t it? Oh… Oh God…

