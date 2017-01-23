‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’ Has A Title

America went full 1984 yesterday, but Star Wars: Episode VIII has an official title, so I don’t know why I even said that first part. Or am being snarky about it because I’m sitting here just as giddy as the rest of you and with a “No, Rey Is Not A Mary Sue” link locked and loaded because this is MY HOUSE.

It's official. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. This December. #TheLastJedi https://t.co/ySkVwQcMTP pic.twitter.com/eHrPgbsRJq — Star Wars (@starwars) January 23, 2017

And because I love happy endings, I took the liberty of adding these Kim Kardashian as Slave Leia pics, so everyone can remember that time Kanye made her work with Muppet penis for a sketch comedy show that Comedy Central immediately rejected. I really went all out here. I know.

Photo: Lucasfilm