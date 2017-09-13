I think the second worst thing 2017 has given us is a huge uptick in these internet articles that focus on nothing but people getting “triggered” about something they disagree with. It’s OK to disagree, but it’s pandering to the nosey when you report “public outrage” over whatever so-and-so said about such-and-such. A couple “shame on you” tweets from people having a bad day don’t constitute public outrage; trashcans through windows, flipped cars, and Eagles games though… THAT is public outrage.

With that being said, let’s examine the latest OuTrAgEoUs fiasco brought to us by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Sep 12, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Knowing that this picture was taken in Barbados, an island that was hundreds of miles south of Hurricane Irma’s path of destruction, this should make you want to punch a baby, no?

Here are a couple quotes from idiots that found this post offensive. It should be noted that the previous post on SI_Swimsuit featured a video from former SI cover model Hannah Jeter asking people to do whatever they could to help with the devastation in the Caribbean… particularly the islands that were actually hit by the hurricane.

“Incredibly shameless and inappropriate given the devastation in Texas and the Caribbean!” said one idiot who doesn’t realize they are on an Instagram profile dedicated to bikini models. “What the f is wrong with you people, the island is destroyed stop posting this stupid shit now,” said another idiot who sucks at geography.

Do I fully agree with Sports Illustrated’s choice to fly a jet full of cheerleaders over islands where people literally have no water to drink? Not really. They probably could have picked a better week for a photoshoot, but hey- the show must go on. If they stopped posting pictures of chicks in bikinis, then hurricane terrorists would win. Where would all those Pakistani guys go to comment their broken english love letters like, “nice bobs me sex you very much,” or “suck love your milk sexy yes!”