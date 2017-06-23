Somebody Really Hates Kelly Rohrbach

Correct me if I’m wrong, but wasn’t Kelly Rohrbach’s relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio the only reason she got the lead role in that horrible Baywatch movie?? Did anyone not find it odd that they broke up the day it was announced that she would get the role? Are these not signs that she’s probably a shitty actress in the first place?

Anyway, someone went to PageSix to call her out on being a general bitch before/during/after filming of the Baywatch movie and MEEEYOOWWW it is catty:

“She thought she was better than everyone,” says the insider. “There was no love lost between her and the rest of the cast.” While promoting the film last month, “No one wanted to share a junket room with her. She was flipped around to many different pairings.”

…

“She’s a handful, and it’s a little early in her career for that,” said another source close to “Baywatch.” “Hollywood’s full of difficult stars. But she’s just not at that level in her career where people have to put up with that.”

Daaamnn “insider source” you got some sleuthy pepper in your panties, eh? Say what you will about Kelly Rohrbach, I thought her performance in Baywatch was *kisses fingers* divine…

JK LOL! I DIDN’T WATCH THAT GARBAGE! SHE’S LITERALLY ONLY FAMOUS FOR BEING HOT, SORRY KELLY! EVERYONE KNOWS IT!