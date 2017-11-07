Sofia Richie Goes Topless While Scott Disick Rambles on About Something

Scott Disick and his 19-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie are still on vacation as the world burns around us. Last time we checked in with the couple they were staging fake photo-ops in Venice, Italy and pretending to have a good time. I’m pretty sure Lord Disick has been getting drunk by a pool/on a boat since May, so you have to wonder whether or not this is starting to get old for him… what am I talking about, of course it’s not.

According to a website that actually watches the Kardashians, Kris is trying to weave some kind of narrative that involves Scott injecting a 4th kid into Kourtney’s baby oven, despite the fact that Scott is now dating Lionel Richie’s daughter and Kourtney Kardashian is dating a 23-year-old who gets distracted by shiny objects. It’s pretty absurd that people still buy this stuff, but according to the laws of storytelling, every damsel needs a douche and Scott Disick was born for the part.

Anyway, here we have Sofia looking pretty good for someone who surgically modified her face into a permanent scowl of discontent. I don’t know what kind of hangover Disick is baking off in these photos, though. Judging by the death clutch he’s giving his cell phone, I only assume he’s standing by on damage control for whatever property damage he caused to his neighbor’s patio furniture during one of his Jekyll and Hyde corona blackouts.

