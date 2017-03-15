Donald Trump Is Tweeting About Snoop Dogg Now, Oh Good

Despite the fact that there are literally hundreds of other things Donald Trump should be worried about right now, naturally he’s going to go on Twitter and whine about a Snoop Dogg video where he fires a Looney Tunes gun at a clown version of Trump. Although, in fairness, almost every single screencap leaves out the little “BANG” flag, so good job, online media.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

Actually, no, it wouldn’t be jail time because unlike the pussy-grabbing bag of microwave carrots that’s currently in the White House, Obama has read the Constitution. But if you want to talk about false dichotomies, where are all the “FREEZE PEACH!” assholes while the President of the United States uses the full weight of his position to censor an American citizen? Just curious. Page Six reports:

Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, told “TMZ Live” the scene is “totally disgraceful.”

“Snoop owes the president an apology,” he said. “There’s absolutely nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president, and I’m really shocked at him because I thought he was better than that.”

I’m pretty sure we fought a war so that Americans aren’t forced to pledge fealty to a king or president, but since this whole situation doesn’t involve duck-fucking rednecks pushing homophobia on reality TV, apparently it doesn’t count. Because who needs to defend how the Constitution really works when you can just go on Facebook and let memes tell you what to think, amirite? (We’re all going to die.)

Photo: YouTube