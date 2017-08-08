Sinead O’Connor Is Not Doing So Hot

Sinead O’Connor has been all over the Internet today for her 12-minute Facebook breakdown video she posted from her motel room. Apparently she’s hit a bit of a rough patch since losing custody of one of her kids and has been living out of this Travelodge in Hackensack, New Jersey. O’Connor has publicly mentioned being bipolar and suicidal in the past, but this morning’s cry for help served as a reminder that these things aren’t just labels to explain erratic behavior – they’re serious issues.

Watch the video (if you haven’t by now) and you’ll see what I mean.

The latest update from her Facebook page states that she’s been rescued from her motel and taken to a safer place.

Hi everybody, I am posting at Sinead’s request, to let everyone who loves her know she is safe, and she is not suicidal. She is surrounded by love and receiving the best of care. She asked for this to be posted knowing you are concerned for her. I won’t respond to any questions, so please understand. I hope this comforts those of you were concerned.

It sounds like O’Connor’s family, particularly her children, have driven her to the brink. I don’t know much about them other than all four are from different fathers, so their collective relationship already has some intrinsic strain. Pepper on her mental instability and… yea… here we are, it’s very sad.