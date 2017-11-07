Sia Beats the Internet by Sharing Nude Photo of Herself

Pop singer/songwriter Sia has figured out the most efficient way to handle a nude photo leak: beat the paps to the punch and share it yourself. After what I presume was a money-grubbing shakedown by the photographers, Sia took to Twitter to let everyone know that she has a big, naked ass that probably looks similar to a lot of your big naked asses. So let’s check it out, ya?

Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas! pic.twitter.com/aeQlnTwLuy — sia (@Sia) November 7, 2017

Also…

Mariah Carey had weight loss surgery last month because she was tired of people calling her fat. [Celebuzz!]

A Manhattan DA will be indicting Harvey Weinstein next week and no, I don’t think it was because Batman convinced him. [PageSix]

Sean Combs, the artist formerly known as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, is now going by ‘Brother Love’ because it’s a thing now to change your name in early November. [HHMW]

That’s cute, Jared Fogle made a friend in jail… [TMZ]

In light of Donald Trump’s latest logic on gun control, here are 13 onscreen female presidents that would be better than him. [AV Club]

Mickey Mouse has been showing off his true totalitarian colors lately. [WashingtonPost]

Is it weird that Kevin Spacey was immediately tossed into a dumpster behind Netflix, while Danny Masterson, who is accused of raping four women, still hangs out on The Ranch? [Pajiba]

