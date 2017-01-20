Shia LaBeouf’s Art Is Going To Stop Trump? Problem Solved

The less anyone talks about Shia LaBeouf’s performance art the better. But for the blissfully unaware, the best way to describe it is a pretentious fart-huffing journey into the mind of an egomaniacal douche-hep who’d be committed by now if we hasn’t sitting on a pile of Transformers money. So needless to say I’m not entirely convinced Professor Beef’s latest art project “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US” is going to do a goddamn thing because by the time this post goes live, Donald Trump will have already been inaugurated, and I’m pretty sure the power of optimism will fold like a dick during the first nuclear blast.

Commencing at 9am on January 20, 2017, the day of the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, the public is invited to deliver the words “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US” into a camera mounted on a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image, New York, repeating the phrase as many times, and for as long as they wish.

Open to all, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the participatory performance will be live-streamed continuously for four years, or the duration of the presidency. In this way, the mantra “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US” acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community.

Oh, cool. It’s a live feed that random people can stand in front of at anytime and say whatever the fuck they want. For a minute there I thought it’d be something entirely pointless with absolutely zero impact whatsoever. And to make me feel even more stupid, look who’s already joined the resistance. Via Jezebel:

Hahaha, we are so fucking dead, hahaha, ohmygod…

Photo: Getty