Shia LaBeouf’s Protest Webcast Thingy Got Shut Down

“Is it because I’m peeing on it? It’s because I’m peeing on it.”

When we last left Shia LaBeouf’s “He Will Not Divide Us” webcast slash fart-sniffing drum circle jerk, there was a whole lot of scarf-pulling going on, so clearly it’s a miracle Trump is still in office. The recipe for revolution was all there. Except now comes word that THE MAN is shutting the whole thing down, so cancel #TheResistance, everybody. #TheResistance is over. TMZ reports:

The Museum of the Moving Image in NYC says it turned off the cam mounted on one of its walls because it had become a “flashpoint for violence.” Shia was arrested on January 25 when he allegedly got physical with a protester who showed up to oppose the movement.

There had been other physical altercations where no one was arrested — with and without Shia — and NYPD started patrolling the spot regularly.

“He Will Not Divide Us” – Pitch Meeting

“So let me get this straight. You want us to host a live webcam on a New York City street where literally anyone can walk up to it at anytime and do or say whatever they want, and somehow this will protest Donald Trump?”

“Would it help if I’m there dressed like a homeless person?”

“You know what, Shia LaBeouf? It would. APPROVED.”

“Yes! And I didn’t even have to bring up Jaden Smith.”

“Wait, what?”

“Nothing!”

Photo: Getty