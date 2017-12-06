Shia LaBeouf Found Out Who Stole His Flag

Shia LaBeouf has publicly identified the people he says are responsible for taking down his HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US flag back in March of this year. Because he’s still pissed that people on 4chan won’t leave his art thingy alone (I think he’s on project number 5 or 6 at this point) and the police in whatever bumblefuck Kentucky are probably too busy trying to find out who stole old man Jenkins’ chickens to care, Shia has taken the law into his own hands.

In a statement posted on his Twitter, Shia identifies Joseph and Maigann (that spelling, wow) Hutchins as not only the ones responsible for replacing his flag with a Donald Trump T-shirt, but also as hardcore neo-nazis. Shia clearly has no idea that doxxing is illegal because he also posted Maigann’s work information, including her nursing license number.

Statement from LaBeouf, Rönkkö & Turner on Joseph and Maigann Hutchins, the neo-Nazis who stole and defaced our https://t.co/7y83TPB4d1 artwork pic.twitter.com/IdWVmOqltD — Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook) December 4, 2017

Neo-nazi or not, it’ll be hard for random people on the internet to call Maigann’s employer and explain to them that Shia LaBeouf wants her fired. Even without mentioning Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Shia’s social credibility has been in the shitter for as long as I can remember. Just last July Shia was telling a police officer that he’d burn in hell for being black and having a big dick, but hey… he’s not trying to divide anyone, right?

“Hi, you don’t know me but you need to fire Maigann Hutchins. She’s a nazi!”

“A nazi! Shit, she doesn’t act like one — how do you know?”

“I haven’t seen all the evidence, but Shia LaBeouf said so on Twitter.”

“The guy from the Transformers movies? Why? What? Huh?”

